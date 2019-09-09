Carol Lee "Glenda" Brown (1951 - 2019)
Carol Lee Brown, also known as Glenda, was a native of Bude, MS, and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Carol departed this life on September 4, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe W. Brown, Sr.; her son, Joe Brown, Jr.; four daughters, Tirany (Burnell) Howard, Philesha (Brinkley) Robinson, Tabatha Brown, and Ronnetta Brown; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation at United Christian Faith Ministries, 9229 N. Ridgewood Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70814, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am, until service at 1:00 pm. Interment at Green Oaks Cemetery. Fellowship & repast will be held at church listed above. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019
