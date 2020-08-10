1/1
Carol Lee McCutchen
Carol Lee McCutchen passed away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 75. Carol was a retired registered nurse and a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, where she was a member of the Sanctuary choir. Survivors include her brother, Brooke G. McCutchen of Baton Rouge LA, Uncle Emmett C. Lee, Jr. and wife Rowland, of Tampa, FL, and several cousins. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Owen Paul McCutchen, M.D. and Kathryn Lee McCutchen, grandparents, Emmett C. Lee, Sr. and Sarah Brooke Lee, Owen McCutchen and Sue McCutchen, and Aunt Lorena McCutchen. Due to the global pandemic and social distancing, family and friends of Carol will gather for a memorial service at a later date, officiated by Larkin Harris, Senior Adult Minister, First Baptist Church. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to First Baptist Church, 529 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, or P. 0. Box 1309, Baton Rouge LA 70821.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
