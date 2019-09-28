Carol Marino "Cookie" Kleinpeter was a native of Brusly and a resident of Addis La. She passed away September 15, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by daughters Gina Junot Butler and Tammy Benham, son Michael Kleinpeter. Grandchildren Blake (Tarra), Blair, and Devin Junot, James Benham, and Skyler Gauthreaux. And four great-grandchildren. Also by her best friend and companion Floyd Prejean. Preceded in death by father Michael Marino, Mother Mary Burke, and sister Cindy Marino. Special thanks to Dianne Robertson, Sandra Scarborough, and Jeremy Nugent. Cookie never met a stranger, everyone loved her cooking, and she was most known for her generosity, witty sense of humor, and her loud cackling laughter. A memorial Mass will be held on Oct 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St John the Baptist Catholic Church Brusly La. followed by a celebration of life at Floyd's Marley Marina Brusly La. In lieu of flowers please donate to a favorite charitable organization.