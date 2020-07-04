1/
Carol Mercelus Debetaz
Carol Mercelus Debetaz, a lifelong resident of Morganza, died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Carol was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed the simple things in life. He cherished his wife of 63 years, Anna Joyce, gardening, doing mechanical work, front porch visits with friends and family, his afternoon coffee and evening rides, and reading books, especially westerns. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a specialist (SP4) during his service. He spent his professional career with the US Army Corps of Engineers as an Operator at the Old River Locks. Carol is survived by his wife, Anna Joyce Hymel Debetaz; his sister Carlyn Denstel; his children, Shane Debetaz (Stacie), Rhonda Knowles (Howard), Van Debetaz (Mary), and Anna Lesage (Rodney); grandchildren Cody Debetaz, Ryan Debetaz (Amber), Courtney Debetaz (Chavanne), Chandler Dupont (Michael), Aaron Oubre (Lauren Tabor), and Brandon Lesage (Sara); and great grandchildren Carter and Parker Debetaz, Harper and Cambell Dupont, and Hess Debetaz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Odessa Debetaz; and brothers Whitney, Victor, Charles "Rock", and Kermit "Teddy" Debetaz. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home on Monday, July 6th, 2020 from 9-11 am. Immediately following, the burial will take place at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Cody Debetaz, Courtney Debetaz, Ryan Debetaz, Aaron Oubre, and Brandon Lesage, and grandson-in-law, Michael Dupont. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Howard Knowles and Rodney Lesage. The family would like to extend special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice and its nurses for their wonderful care, and his special caregiver, Tomeka Hammond. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to Pointe Coupee Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
