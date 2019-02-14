Carol Mumphrey

Carol Mumphrey passed at the age of 70, a native and resident of Vacherie, LA. A visitation well be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. at First B.C. of Vacherie, 1244 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA. Interment at First B.C. Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA.
