Carol Neff Hebert, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Carol enjoyed life to the fullest through simple pleasures; morning coffee, Saints football, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hebert; two sons, Charlie "Chuck" Hull, Jr. and Michael Hull; and four grandsons. She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Johnson, Karen Hebert, and Judith Marion; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Fishers of Men Ministry for Jesus, 201 First Street S., Osyka, MS 39657, from 4 pm-6 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
