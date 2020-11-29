1/1
Carol Petite Jenks
1942 - 2020
Well done thou good and faithful servant. Carol Petite Jenks passed-away on November 24, 2020 from COVID 19 after having courageously battled Alzheimer's and diabetes for many years. Born May 20, 1942, eldest of three, to Percy and Eula Mae Petite, Carol grew up in her hometown of Gonzales, Louisiana. She graduated from Gonzales High School in 1960 and then attended Baton Rouge Business College. Carol worked for 25 years as a secretary and bookkeeper for a local Baton Rouge architect. She also owned and managed Athletic Attic in Baton Rouge through the late 80's and early 90's. Carol was a loving and devoted mother of four children, two of whom were twin sons who were mentally challenged. She dedicated her life to making sure their needs were not just met, but that they were given every opportunity to live life to the fullest. Carol was determined to keep her sons active and working for Port City in Port Allen, Louisiana, as well as other activities outside of work to ensure they maintained full and productive lives. Carol is survived by her husband John Q. Jenks Jr.; two daughters, Romi Jenks-Dukaric and Amy Jenks; twin sons Jody and Trae; son-in-law Vincent Dukaric; and two grandchildren, Kade and Quin Dukaric. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Eula Mae Petite; and two brothers, Jim and Ralph Petite. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother that left her mark on all those who had the blessing of knowing her and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capitol Area or Charlie's Place in Baton Rouge and Gonzales Louisiana. http://alzbr.org/donate/. Due to COVID 19, a private family "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
