Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Romero "Susie" Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Hall passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Born October 2, 1950, in St. Martinville, LA. She has been a long-time resident of Central, where she resided with her loving husband of 40 years, Eric Hall. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Romero of St. Martinville; four children and spouses, Donald and Tanya, Stacy and Jeremy, Paul and Danielle, and Shayne and Krystal; seven grandchildren, Skye, Sydney, Karli, Donovan, Tanner, Taylor, and Bella; and two great-grandchildren Liam and Willow; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy; brother-in-law, Keith Hall; and a number of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Ophe Romero; and her brother, Alton Romero. The family will receive friends beginning Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. This will be followed by a memorial service at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Jane Youtz Riecke officiating. Carol Hall passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Born October 2, 1950, in St. Martinville, LA. She has been a long-time resident of Central, where she resided with her loving husband of 40 years, Eric Hall. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Romero of St. Martinville; four children and spouses, Donald and Tanya, Stacy and Jeremy, Paul and Danielle, and Shayne and Krystal; seven grandchildren, Skye, Sydney, Karli, Donovan, Tanner, Taylor, and Bella; and two great-grandchildren Liam and Willow; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy; brother-in-law, Keith Hall; and a number of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Ophe Romero; and her brother, Alton Romero. The family will receive friends beginning Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. This will be followed by a memorial service at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Jane Youtz Riecke officiating. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close