Carol Hall passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Born October 2, 1950, in St. Martinville, LA. She has been a long-time resident of Central, where she resided with her loving husband of 40 years, Eric Hall. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Romero of St. Martinville; four children and spouses, Donald and Tanya, Stacy and Jeremy, Paul and Danielle, and Shayne and Krystal; seven grandchildren, Skye, Sydney, Karli, Donovan, Tanner, Taylor, and Bella; and two great-grandchildren Liam and Willow; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy; brother-in-law, Keith Hall; and a number of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Ophe Romero; and her brother, Alton Romero. The family will receive friends beginning Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. This will be followed by a memorial service at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Jane Youtz Riecke officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019