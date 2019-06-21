Carol Romero "Susie" Hall (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Romero "Susie" Hall.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol Hall passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Born October 2, 1950, in St. Martinville, LA. She has been a long-time resident of Central, where she resided with her loving husband of 40 years, Eric Hall. She is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Romero of St. Martinville; four children and spouses, Donald and Tanya, Stacy and Jeremy, Paul and Danielle, and Shayne and Krystal; seven grandchildren, Skye, Sydney, Karli, Donovan, Tanner, Taylor, and Bella; and two great-grandchildren Liam and Willow; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judy; brother-in-law, Keith Hall; and a number of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Ophe Romero; and her brother, Alton Romero. The family will receive friends beginning Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. This will be followed by a memorial service at 2 PM with Rev. Dr. Jane Youtz Riecke officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.