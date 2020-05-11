Carol Rushing Stevens was called home by the Lord on May 9, 2020 at 8:50 pm. She was a charter member of Galvez Baptist Church and a pianist for 56 years. She also was a retired fingerprint technician with State Police Headquarters. Private services will be at Galvez Baptist Church on Highway 42, Tuesday May 12, 2020. Visitation is from 11:00 to 1:00 with services beginning at 1:00pm. She is survived by her two sons Gene N Stevens II and Brett and Sherri Stevens, 3 grandchildren, Matthew and Bridget Stevens, Michael and Kaycee Stevens, Zachary Stevens and 8 great grandchildren, a sister, Nelda Rae (Richard) Clousing, brothers, Bobby Joe and Carole Rushing Dempsey and Pat Edmonston, and Joey and Sheila Rushing and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her husband Gene N Stevens, sister Edna Marie (John) Whitley and her parents Nollie (Marchand) Rushing and Joseph A Rushing. Services with Church Funeral Services.

