Carol Rushing Stevens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Rushing Stevens was called home by the Lord on May 9, 2020 at 8:50 pm. She was a charter member of Galvez Baptist Church and a pianist for 56 years. She also was a retired fingerprint technician with State Police Headquarters. Private services will be at Galvez Baptist Church on Highway 42, Tuesday May 12, 2020. Visitation is from 11:00 to 1:00 with services beginning at 1:00pm. She is survived by her two sons Gene N Stevens II and Brett and Sherri Stevens, 3 grandchildren, Matthew and Bridget Stevens, Michael and Kaycee Stevens, Zachary Stevens and 8 great grandchildren, a sister, Nelda Rae (Richard) Clousing, brothers, Bobby Joe and Carole Rushing Dempsey and Pat Edmonston, and Joey and Sheila Rushing and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her husband Gene N Stevens, sister Edna Marie (John) Whitley and her parents Nollie (Marchand) Rushing and Joseph A Rushing. Services with Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Galvez Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Service
01:00 PM
Galvez Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved