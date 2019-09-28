Carol Yvonne Trautman-Evangelista was born in Virginia, raised in Carville, LA and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age 71. Carol loved animals, especially birds. She had many pet Cockatiels, but her favorite was named Scooby Doo. Carol was also very creative and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Jose Evangelista; daughter, Tiffany G. Kirkes and husband, Dwayne; son, Eric Glascock; sister, Patricia T. Jachimowicz; father, Dr. John Trautman; niece, Mitzi P. Tejeda; grandchildren, Austin and Dalton Kirkes, Madison Glascock. Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Trautman and sister, Cynthia Lynn Trautman. A visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am. The burial will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 am at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Our Lady of the Lake ICU for their exceptional compassion and care. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019