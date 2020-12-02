1/
Carole Dupre Barrow
Carole Dupre Barrow, a native of Burlington, Vermont and a resident of Baton Rouge since 1955, passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be sadly missed. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, and animals. She is survived by her daughter, Claire Ashmore (Wesley Ashmore); 4 granddaughters: Tabatha Putman (Charles), Crystal McCants (Chad), Heather Whittington (Shaun), and Nicole Ballard (Cody); and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Hilliard Barrow, Jr.; mother, Hazel Bills and father, Alcide Dupre; her siblings; and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Barrow. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9 am until service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs, and St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
