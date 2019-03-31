The Advocate Obituaries
Carole Jane Carpenter, born November 24, 1939, a native of Brownwood, TX, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 30, 2019, at the age of 79. Carole is survived by her two sons, David Carpenter and wife Michelle, and Carl Carpenter; grandson, Jeb Carpenter; and her brothers, Charles and Jerry McCullough. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley B. Carpenter; her parents, William Norton McCullough and Mattie Lee McIntosh McCullough. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. John United Methodist, 230 Renee Dr., Baton Rouge, LA from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
