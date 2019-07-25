Carole was born on February 11, 1945 and was called home to be with our Lord on July 20, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born in Milton, FL and was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Carole was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Bigner; father, Lewis "Stu" Stupka; mother, Ruth Stupka; and brother, Robert Stupka. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; son, Michael (Dani); grandchildren Adam, Katie, Elijah, Noah, and Bethany; great-granddaughter, Sapphrya; brother Donald (Donna) Stupka; brothers-in-law Eddie (Saeng) Bigner and Richard (Jackie) Bigner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Visitation is from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, July 27 with a Memorial Service at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Livingston Council on Aging at www.livingstoncouncilonaging.net. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019