"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". 2 Timothy 4:7. Carole Wright Aplin, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Zachary, LA on May 5th, 2019 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 10, 1944 in Harrisonburg, LA to George Gratton Wright and Mattie Lee Wright. Carole is survived by her daughter Carla Aplin; granddaughters Mackenzie Nicole Aplin and Mallorie Lea Marceaux; former husband Perry Aplin (Lynda). Also survived by sisters Mildred Treanor, Sarah Cockerham, Patsy White, Alice White; brothers Paul Wright, Donald Wright, and Russell Wright. Preceded in death by her son Michael Glen Aplin. Also preceded by her parents, sisters Margaret Brooks and Doris Blaney; brothers Jimmy Wright and George Wright. She was a devoted Christian and woman of faith. Carole found great joy in volunteering for numerous organizations. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Castine and staff, St. Joseph's Hospice staff, and all those who cared for her in her final days. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Zachary, LA from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, May 10, 2019, a 12:00 pm service will be held at Birds Creek Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, LA. followed by burial at Heard's Cemetery in Manifest, LA.