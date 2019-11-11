Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 8:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Plaquemine , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Plaquemine , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Ann Simpson "Lina" Migliacio, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 at 11 am surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Mark Anthony Migliacio and her daughter, Sara Lynn Migliacio Dunn and her husband Billy Dunn, and their grandchildren Milla, Brayden and Hank; her three sisters, Penelope "Penny" Simpson Acosta, Jane Simpson Luke and Linda Simpson Miremount; and her brother, Henry Deas Simpson, III. Also survived by members of the Migliacio family, Deedy Albert, Nicky, Jimmy and Peter Migliacio, also twenty two nieces and nephews; and one beautiful grand dog, Lucy. Lina was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline Ann Delacroix Simpson Richard and Henry Deas Simpson, Jr; her step father, Richard Richard; her brother, Lionel Hugh Simpson and the loving father of her children, Jackie James Migliacio; and members of his family, including James "Jimmy" Migliacio, Sarah Vitale Migliacio, Katherine Migliacio and P.W. Albert. Lina was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana where she married and raised her beloved children. She began her career in finance at Plaquemine Bank and after her children were grown she ventured out west where she lived in Denver, Colorado and Hot Springs, South Dakota. Lina returned to her much loved hometown of Plaquemine in 1998, where she was an involved community supporter. She was a dedicated, loving mother who prided herself on being a great cook of Italian and Cajun cuisines. Lina enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping and collecting antiques. Lina had a quick wit and a bold personality. She enjoyed sharing her southern hospitality with whoever she could and acquired many special friends throughout her life's journey. These include Val Loiseau, Liz and John Hollmann of Hot Springs, South Dakota and Tommy Thompson, Susie Burns and Bobby Blanchard of Plaquemine. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.

