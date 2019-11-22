A ceremony celebrating the life of Caroline "Ms Sue" Averett will be 11 am Monday at Colyell Baptist Church; visitation begins at 9 am. Interment will follow at Hughes Cemetery. Ms Sue was born on November 11, 1942 in Independence, LA and passed from this life on November 22, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She was a Notary, a member of Gray Creek Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star 108 Mystic Star Denham Springs. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Earl Averett; parents Willie and Iva Dell Miller Stevens, brothers Douglas, Earl and Richard. Survivors include her son Darryl Averett and Michael Averett; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019