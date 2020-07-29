Caroline Butler Stevens (Carol Lee), resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and native of New Orleans, Louisiana, entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge at the age of 73. Carol Lee was born at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 2, 1946. She received a high school education in Gibson, Louisiana. Carol Lee was married to Louis Stevens Jr. on July 13, 1991. They were married for 29 years. Carol Lee worked as a Cosmetology technician for Lockwork's Hair Salon for many years before she retired. She enjoyed shopping, decorating her home and listening to gospel music. She loved attending her church, Living Faith Christian Center on Sundays and talking with family and friends. Carol Lee is survived by her husband, Louis Stevens, Jr., four daughters; Karen Hardnett (Melvin), Paula Douglas (Willie), Carla Johnson (Richard), Latasha Robinson (Derrick), a sister; Lorraine M. Jordan, four brothers; Lenoise Celestine (Ruth), Lionel Moore (Karen), Larry Moore (Deidre), Michael Celestine (Carla), mother in law; Johnnie Lee Stevens, five sisters in law; Sabra S. Henderson, Dorothy Stevens, Althea S. Pleasant (Richard), Joyce S. Long (Isaac) and Diane S. Matthews, one brother in law; Alfred Stevens, Sr., nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eola Moore and Harold Butler, two brothers; Wallace Barnes and Ronnie Moore and a sister Cynthia Celestine. Funeral services will be held at Living Faith Christian Center on July 31, 2020 at 11 am with Bishop Raymond Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Winnfield Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30 from 4 to 7 pm, and at Living Faith Christian Center on Friday, July 31 from 9 to 11 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store