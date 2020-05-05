Caroline Durr Smack, born 1940 in Bogalusa, LA, died peacefully in her sleep at home on April 30. She is survived by her husband Bud Smack, her son Bobby Durr, wife Bonnie, stepchildren Claudine Smack and Patrick Smack, and grandson Jared Durr, as well as her former husband Bob Durr. Caroline is also survived by her sister Sandra Fuhrmann, husband Don and her BFF for over 50 years, Sandra Easterly. Those who knew Caroline will remember her for her sunny disposition and infectious laugh. When asked how she was doing, her stock reply was always "just right". A celebration of her life and accomplishments will be held at a later date.

