Caroline Louise Heins Denicola, a native of Bossier City, LA and resident of Central, LA, passed away on April 24, 2019 at 10:27am at the age of 91. Louise dedicated her life to her family and spent her time cultivating a family focused household filled with love. She had an inherent fondness for children that extended beyond her own family. She was a caregiver for many other children over the years. Louise's first love was family, but her second love was cooking. She will forever be known for her Italian spaghetti gravy. She is survived by son William David Denicola (Linda); daughter Lynn Denicola Millet (Harrell); brothers Robert E. Heins, James H. Heins (Norma), William E. Heins (Linda). Grandchildren Tammy Bouquet, Dale Denicola, David Denicola, Amanda Denicola, Brandon Millet, Dustin Denicola, Jake Denicola, Kerri Lynn Brantley, Lauren Denicola and Taylor Young. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by father William H. Heins, mother Iola Wilcox Heins, husband Frank P. Denicola Sr., son Frank P. Denicola Jr., and sister Mildred Ann Heins Hawkins. Pallbearers are Brandon Millet, Dale Denicola, David Denicola, Dustin Denicola, Jake Denicola and Larry Bouquet. Honorary pallbearer is Billy Guidry. Visitation to be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:00am -12:00pm with services to follow at 12:00 noon at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard. Burial to follow at GreenOaks Memorial Park. The family thanks Lane Memorial Home Health and St. Joseph's Hospice for their compassionate care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019

