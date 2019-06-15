Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Pentek Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services celebrating the life of Caroline Pentek Stewart will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1322 Church Street, Zachary, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30am until time of services at 11am. Fr. Ashley Freeman will officiate. Interment will be at a later date. Caroline Pentek Stewart was a native of Zachary, LA and a resident of Alexandria, VA for the past 8 years. Caroline, age 34, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA. Caroline Pentek Stewart was born on July 12, 1984 to loving parents, Gary Charles Pentek and Barbara Sheldrick Pentek in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a 2002 graduate of Silliman Institute in Clinton, LA and a 2008 graduate of LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business majoring in Accounting and minoring in Mathematics. Caroline had a beautiful, sweet and gentle spirit with a smile that would light up a room. She touched a lot of lives through her kindness and generosity. Caroline's legacy will be her beautiful twin boys who were her pride and joy. Her light will shine through these precious boys and she will be in our hearts forever. A devoted and loving wife, mother and daughter, she leaves behind to cherish her memories - her loving husband of almost 10 years, Henry Hugh Stewart; twin sons Henry Hugh Stewart II and Charles Pentek Stewart all of Alexandria, VA; her parents Gary and Barbara Pentek of Zachary, LA; aunts Carolyn Sheldrick of Yarmouth Port, MA and Constance Gaskins of Proctor, VT; cousins William Kachadorian of Olney, MD and Paula Serbin (John) of Del Mar, CA; nephews Austin Stewart of Denver, CO and Landon Arzt of Denham Springs, LA ; sister in law Michelle Arzt (Louis) of Denham Springs, LA and in laws Lamar and Virginia Stewart of Greenwell Springs, LA and many relatives throughout the U.S. and Hungary. 