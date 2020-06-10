Caroline Savage Watson, loving daughter, sister, wife, stepmother, aunt, godmother, and loving partner passed away at home on June 6, 2020 due to cancer. Caroline was a resident of Prairieville and a native for the most part of Baton Rouge; born on April 13, 1959 in Bethlehem Pennsylvania to Charles Arno Savage and Roseann Donnelly Savage who have pre-deceased her. She moved to Baton Rouge with her family at the age of 14 and attended Tara High School and LSU. She did many things in her life - den mother, Swim Team President for Fairway View Country Club, CCD teacher, substitute teacher, real estate agent, and worked for the State of Louisiana Women's Services teaching less fortunate women medical coding and computer skills so that they could find a career. For 20 years, she worked for Public Systems Associates (PSA) where she performed IT support for six Louisiana governors and First Ladies in their offices in the capital building and the governor's mansion. Many thanks to her PSA family and co-workers. She was married in 2001 to Michael D Watson who also pre-deceased her in 2011 and they moved to Prairieville Louisiana where she served as president of the Quail Creek Homeowners Association for many years. The HOA's board has declared the local park ""Caroline's Park"" in honor of her service and efforts to develop the area into a playground and recreational park for the families of Quail Creek. In her free time, Caroline was a tennis enthusiast who participated in the USTA/Greater Baton Rouge Tennis Association and captained teams to state championship competitions. She was also a frequent traveler with her partner Kevin Fanguy with recent trips to New England, Ireland, Cuba and Belize. Caroline will be very missed by her sisters, Margaret Savage Johnson and her husband Paul of Bethesda, Maryland and Dr. Mary Ellen Savage of New Haven Connecticut; her niece, Eve Savage Elliott, Esq. and her husband Jesse Bousquet Esq. of Boston MA.; nephew, Dr. Ian Savage Elliott of New Orleans; stepdaughters, Andrea Watson of Baton Rouge and Jennifer Watson Doyle of Houston, TX; step-grandson Scott Overton and his mother Heather Overton of Fairview, TN; godson, Cole Savage Elliott Bousquet; her longtime partner Kevin John Fanguy of Houma, LA as well as numerous friends, work colleagues, neighbors and tennis partners. Memorial Service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral home on Government Street, (date and time enter). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Stand Up To Cancer at standuptocancer.org. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in the chapel of Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. It is recommended that masks be worn due to the ongoing pandemic.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.