Dee Dee, a very faithful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 85. She was a resident of Brusly, LA. and a native of the Cut Off. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gerard "Jerry" Besson; daughters, Susanne Granier and husband Michael, and Joyce Dellucci; grandchildren, Michael Granier, Jr. and wife Susie, Mark Granier and wife Tammy, Kerri Lang and husband Mark, Danielle Barbay, Jeremy Besson and Shantel Besson; nineteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; step siblings, Lloyd Comeaux, Edgar Comeaux, Nita Foster and Gayle Richard; and sisters-in-law, Lois Romero, Jo Ann Tullier and Norma Tullier. Preceded in death by her son, James Besson; granddaughters, Monica and Michelle Granier; parents, Fermin "Hot" and Gladys Tullier; and brothers, Pedoe, Buttie and Kotchie Tullier. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who have prayed, helped and been with them through this journey. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
