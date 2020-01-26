Caroll Eugene Boles, a native of Sicily Island, Louisiana and resident of Central, LA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age 88. He served in the United States Army and went on to have a career as a Boilermaker with Local 582. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Beattie Boles; two sons, Danny Boles and Gary Boles; daughter, Laurie Boles Robinson (Jesse); grandchildren, Matthew Boles, Kelly Throckmorton, Bailey Parker, Jesse Boles, Brittney Hutson, Kayla Glass, 12 great-grandchildren and lifelong friend, Bud Herpin. He is preceded in death by his two granddaughters, Lindsey Boles, and Ashley Boles; four sisters, Alice Paine, Audrey Saucier, Hallie Murphy, Lynn Badeaux; four brothers, Archie, Oscar, Huffman and Huey Boles. Family and friends are invited to funeral services held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Central Funeral Home – 9995 Hooper Rd, Central, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and the Funeral Service starts at 11:00 am. Please view and sign the register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020