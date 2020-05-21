Carolyn 'Cal' Alexander, a native of Napoleonville, LA. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Carolyn was born on December 7, 1951 to Joseph and Myrtle Alexander. She faithfully served and loved her patients at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for 31 years. She is survived by her children Michael Wardell Alexander and Alicia Alexander; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brother, Michael Alexander; sister, Janet Marie Johnson, a 'special' sister-in-law, Earline Alexander, and best friend Cynthia George. Preceded in death by the love of her life Leroy Marshall; daughter, Shelita Alexander, parents, and brother Joseph Alexander, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811

