Carolyn 'Cal' Alexander
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn 'Cal' Alexander, a native of Napoleonville, LA. and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Carolyn was born on December 7, 1951 to Joseph and Myrtle Alexander. She faithfully served and loved her patients at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for 31 years. She is survived by her children Michael Wardell Alexander and Alicia Alexander; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brother, Michael Alexander; sister, Janet Marie Johnson, a 'special' sister-in-law, Earline Alexander, and best friend Cynthia George. Preceded in death by the love of her life Leroy Marshall; daughter, Shelita Alexander, parents, and brother Joseph Alexander, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved