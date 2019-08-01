Carolyn Ann Courville Nezat

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Courville Nezat.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-372-7687
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
East Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
East Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carolyn Ann Courville Nezat, a native of Lobdell, LA and a resident of Denham Springs and Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 71. A full obituary will be placed in Saturday's Advocate. Relatives and friends and invited to attend the Visitation at St. Agnes Church, East Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.