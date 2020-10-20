"For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes." (Romans 1:16) This verse epitomized Carolyn's lifelong pursuit of wanting everyone to know Jesus and make Him known. Carolyn Ann Cowart McInnis passed away Monday morning, October 19, 2020, at her home, and entered into her eternal home and into the arms of Jesus, her Savior. She was born on October 12, 1934 in Laurel, MS and was a resident of Baton Rouge for most of her life. She attended Baton Rouge High School, where she was valedictorian, and she received her teaching degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Carolyn was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Junior League, Morning Callers, several Bridge groups, and a bible study leader for many years. Carolyn is survived by her son, Charles Edward McInnis, Jr (daughter-in-law Donna, grandson Jacob and his wife Carrie, and four great-grandsons, Mitchell, Graham, Beau and Eli), daughter Lynne McInnis Mundell, of Manvel, TX (son-in-law Jeff, granddaughters Brittany and Kelli), daughter Lauren McInnis Becnel (son-in-law Terry, grandchildren Candace (and her husband David, and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Elaine,) Tim, Becca, Tori (husband Will) and Josh), sister Phyllis Cowart Crawford, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Edward McInnis, Sr, father Henry Harold Cowart, Sr, mother Robbie Tinnon Cowart, brother Harold Cowart, brother-in-law Robert Crawford. Due to covid a private family service will be held. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law. A special thanks to the kind care of Bridgeway Hospice and to all her family and friends for their love, prayers and support during her illness. Carolyn was a precious, cheerful, loving lady who will be greatly missed, until we see her again. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.