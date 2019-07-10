Carolyn Ann Parker "Killie" Laiche

Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosehill Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Destiny Christian Center
613 Main St.
La Place, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Destiny Christian Center
613 Main St
La Place, LA
Obituary
A native of Belle Rose and a resident of Donaldsonville, Carolyn ""Killie"" Ann Parker Laiche passed away on July 4, 2019. Carolyn was employed by Walmart Stores in Gonzales. Visiting 5-7 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rosehill Baptist Church, Belle Rose. Visitation continues 8 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Destiny Christian Center, 613 Main St., La Place until religious services at 10 AM, conducted by Rev. Steve Allen Sr., Pastor. Interment in First Israel Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose. Carolyn is survived by her husband Guy Laiche; a daughter Cherielle Gaines; a son Josh Laiche; three grandchildren; four sisters, Marilyn (Steve) Allen, Wanda (Kenneth) Cheatum, Elaine (Donald) Harris, Barbara Parker-Gross; five brothers, Allen (Elise) Parker, George (Spine) Parker, Gerald Parker, Warren (Cynthia) Parker, Ricky (Debra) Parker; her mother-in-law Deloris Johnson; and sister-in-law Lynette Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Velma Parker; two brothers, George Parker Jr. and Michael Parker; a sister Barbara Parker. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019
