Carolyn Ann Tallo
1944 - 2020
Carolyn Ann Tallo, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 76. She was born on July 14, 1944, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Vincent A. Tallo and Eulalie Guillaume Tallo. Carolyn graduated from Hammond High School and was a member of the Dominican Order until she decided to get married and start a family. She worked for Seventh Ward Hospital/North Oaks Medical Center as Assistant Director of Nursing for over 25 years. Carolyn moved to Anacortes, Washington for a period of time, and then returned to Ponchatoula in 2001 where she worked at Walgreens in Hammond until she retired at age 72. Carolyn is survived by her children, Carneze "Mike" West and Rachael W. Harrop; son-in-law, James "Jim" Harrop; grandchildren, Jace Harrop, Erin West (Brittany), Erica West, Alexis West, and Avery West; great grandchildren, Lylah Rose West and Remington Glenn West; sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Calderone (Donnie) and Susan Jumonville (Ronnie); brothers, Joseph Tallo V, Louis Tallo, Vincent Tallo (Betty), and Patrick Tallo (Nita), and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Antoinette Tallo, godson, Matthew Louis Tallo, and niece, Amy Katherine Tallo. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 Hwy 442, Tickfaw, Louisiana 70466 on Saturday at 11:00 am, with Rev. Michael Galea officiating. Interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Hammond, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss and the loss of our dear long time friend. We grew up with and went all through school with her and have good memories. Our prayers are with you.
Gordon and Eloise Anderson
