Carolyn Ann Tolusso Durbin passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington Louisiana. She was born January 12, 1942 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her Father H. Hornsby Tolusso, Sr.; Mother Wilbur Williamson Tolusso; and brother Henry H. Tolusso, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Sharon (John) Dardenne and Melissa Jarred; grandchildren Russell (Katrina) Dardenne, Stuart (Scott Roddy) Dardenne, Justin (Bethany) Dardenne, Alicia (Glenn) Fourmeaux, Thomas (Lindsey) McClure, Jacob (Amber Pye) McClure, Kelli (Joseph) Gregoire, Alan Jarred, and great grandchildren Rhett Dardenne, Remy Dardenne, Emily McClure, Sawyer Fourmeaux, Avery McClure, Lane McClure, Ryli Gregoire, Lisle Roddy-Dardenne and David Williston. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kathy Tolusso. She was retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development where she worked for many years with her "adopted" son Richard Harbor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church located at 125 East 19th Ave. in Covington, LA at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 at St. Peter Church. Eulogy will be delivered at 10:45 by Richard Harbor, Mass will be celebrated by Father Colm Cahill. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park located at 4045 North Street in Baton Rouge, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.