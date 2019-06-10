Carolyn Bell Neal passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 83. She was born on Saturday, June 29, 1935 in Springfield, Louisiana to the late Mamie Rushing and the late William Bell. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Vickie McCarroll, Jennie Ellen Hughes, and Carol Ann Hughes; granddaughters, Amanda Calkins (Dean) and Rebecca Victoria Hymel (Brandon); grandsons, T.J. Annina (Tina), John Stamper, Herby Shaffer (Lynette), Justin Travis Hughes (Sara), Joshua Shaffer (Kelsey), Thomas Blake Hughes, Thomas Joseph Hughes, and Tony Monistere; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is also preceded in death by her first husband, John William Hughes, Jr.; her second husband, William C. Neal; two sons, William Paul Hughes and Thomas Eugene Hughes; and her brother, Curtis Bell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue the following day, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Jerusalem Baptist Cemetery, Pumpkin Center, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 12, 2019