Carolyn Buckley-Williams
Carolyn (Buckley) Williams, a native of Clinton, LA. She departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, LA; at the age of 57. She's survived by her husband Michael Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, two sons Nicholas Holliday Fiancé (Ashley McCray), Cleveland Cannon (Lakendra) of Zachary, LA; One Daughter, Alicia Jackson Parker (Gonzoe) of Baton Rouge, LA. Carolyn was proceed in death by her Parents Mary Spears and Sylvester Buckley Sr, and one brother,Joe Buckley. Viewing will be held on Thursday May 7,2020 from 12:00- 1:00 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA; followed by a grave-side service at Macedonia Church, Clinton, LA; Officiated by Rev. Benny Armstead.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
