Carolyn Cecile Starks Davis

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Labadieville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Carolyn Cecile Starks Davis departed this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 80, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Visitation on Saturday December 21, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, from 9 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
