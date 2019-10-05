Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn DePriest Kinchen, age 79 of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on Monday, November 6, 1939, in Natalbany, Louisiana. On this day we mourn for the sudden loss of a loving mother, grandmother, sister and best friend anyone could ever have. You lived with a common-sense approach to all of life's situations and you lived in the reality of the here and now. Your quick wit, smiling eyes and infectious laugh will live with us forever. Your biggest attribute is that you loved deeply, especially your family. Your family loved you in return. Your deep desire to keep family together will transcend the grave. Your belief in the bond of family over and above all will continue to thrive in this family because of you. We will miss you terribly, Carolyn, and look forward with fond memories of you until the time we meet again on heaven's streets of gold. Carolyn is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 58 years Bruce Curtis Kinchen, Sr., son, Benjamin Jay Kinchen (Chasity), granddaughters Megan Kinchen Rody and her husband Aaron, Bridget Kinchen (Jonathan Moran) and Ashley Kinchen Clement. Great granddaughters Mila Nicole and Isla Rose Rody and Trinity and Noelle Clement, great grandson Hayden Bruce Kinchen. Also survived by siblings Allie DePriest and his wife Betty Ann, James Floyd and his wife Barbara, Sarah Elizabeth Wilder and Vera DePriest. Sisters-in-law, Rose Ann DePriest, Margie Lee Averett and brother-in-law Albert Sidney Kinchen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Bruce C. Kinchen Jr. and granddaughter Tuesday Kinchen, parents Dewey and Virginia Albin DePriest, siblings Philip Don DePriest (Janis) and Ray Wallace DePriest. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, on Monday, at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Ray officiating. Interment will follow at Old Zion Hill Cemetery in Albany, Louisiana.

