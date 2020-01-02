Carolyn entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by her daughter, Bometricia Toussaint; sons, Malcolm Kelly, Brandon Patin and Montrell Stewart; sisters, Johnnie Lee Scott, Barbara Banks and Michelle Banks; brothers, Charles Collins, Joe Forman, Charlie Forman and John Alex Forman; grandchildren, Malcolm Eisley, Tremini Mullins, Shamya Nash, Malaysia Stewart, Jordan Stewart and Jelani Stewart. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Bernadine Green officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020