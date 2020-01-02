Carolyn Diane Kelly Stewart

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Obituary
Carolyn entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by her daughter, Bometricia Toussaint; sons, Malcolm Kelly, Brandon Patin and Montrell Stewart; sisters, Johnnie Lee Scott, Barbara Banks and Michelle Banks; brothers, Charles Collins, Joe Forman, Charlie Forman and John Alex Forman; grandchildren, Malcolm Eisley, Tremini Mullins, Shamya Nash, Malaysia Stewart, Jordan Stewart and Jelani Stewart. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Bernadine Green officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
