Carolyn Franklin
Carolyn Franklin, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 59. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Bernard Davis; daughters, Shemika Taylor and Tanika (Darnell) Long; two sisters, Brenda Franklin and Mary Ann Lee; three brothers Eddie Lee Maten, Donald Ray (Linda) Franklin, and Morris Franklin Jr.; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 14905 Hwy. 417, Batchelor. A private family service will begin at 11:00. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mr. And Mrs. Aron Miles
Friend
