Carolyn Gill Wascom, 82, a native and longtime resident of Denham Springs passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her daughter's home in French Settlement, LA. She loved to cook, fish and feed anyone in need of a meal. Her true passion was her grandchildren and family. Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, November 30, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Ted David Kinchen. Burial will follow at Sibley Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her children and their spouses Donna Wascom Graves (Willie), Mark Bartett Wascom (Silvia Cupul Wascom), and John Brent Wascom (Linda); grandchildren, Chad Wascom, Aaron Wascom, Drew Wascom, Asher "C.C." Conrad (Carly), Grant Conrad, and Shea Covington; step-granddaughter, Whitney Graves Murphy (Frank "Trey"); great-grandaughter, Frankie Laine Murphy; and brother, Donnie Gill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartett Wascom; and parents, Glen and Lillian Gill. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.