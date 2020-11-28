1/1
Carolyn Gill Wascom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Gill Wascom, 82, a native and longtime resident of Denham Springs passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her daughter's home in French Settlement, LA. She loved to cook, fish and feed anyone in need of a meal. Her true passion was her grandchildren and family. Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, November 30, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Ted David Kinchen. Burial will follow at Sibley Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her children and their spouses Donna Wascom Graves (Willie), Mark Bartett Wascom (Silvia Cupul Wascom), and John Brent Wascom (Linda); grandchildren, Chad Wascom, Aaron Wascom, Drew Wascom, Asher "C.C." Conrad (Carly), Grant Conrad, and Shea Covington; step-granddaughter, Whitney Graves Murphy (Frank "Trey"); great-grandaughter, Frankie Laine Murphy; and brother, Donnie Gill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartett Wascom; and parents, Glen and Lillian Gill. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved