Carolyn Hall Larks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Hall Larks.
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beech Grove Baptist
890 Hwy 68
Jackson, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Baptist
890 Hwy 68
Jackson, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carolyn Hall Larks, 73, a native of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. She is survived by a devoted son, Anthony Hall (Mary); four grandchildren, Kyra Billy (Darius), Ahsana Hall, Jalyn Smith and Thomas A. Hall II; great granddaughter, Kylie Billy; three aunts, two uncles; three adopted sisters, Lonnie Stewart, Deborah Everson and Rev. Emma Woods and a host of other relatives and friends. . A visitation will be Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at 9 AM until religious service for 10 at Beech Grove Baptist, 890 Hwy 68, Jackson, LA. Burial will take place at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Lindsey, LA.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.