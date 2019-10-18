Carolyn Hall Larks, 73, a native of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital. She is survived by a devoted son, Anthony Hall (Mary); four grandchildren, Kyra Billy (Darius), Ahsana Hall, Jalyn Smith and Thomas A. Hall II; great granddaughter, Kylie Billy; three aunts, two uncles; three adopted sisters, Lonnie Stewart, Deborah Everson and Rev. Emma Woods and a host of other relatives and friends. . A visitation will be Sat. Oct. 19, 2019 at 9 AM until religious service for 10 at Beech Grove Baptist, 890 Hwy 68, Jackson, LA. Burial will take place at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Lindsey, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019