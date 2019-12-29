Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Hughes passed away in the early morning on December 26, 2019, after many years of battling chronic illness. She spent her last Christmas with her sister, and children, dying peacefully in her sleep at St. Joseph's Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was mom to five, but like every mom on Lucien Street, surrogate mom to all of the stray kids in our neighborhood. Her hobbies included drinking coffee, complaining about gas prices, having you pick your own switch, and in times of trouble--standing on the front steps waving a flip flop, yelling to all the kids "you better get your ass in this house." Some of us were just born to be feral; she taught us to be resilient, and to fight back against the world when it tried to push us down. We grew up to be far kinder, and gentler people than perhaps we would have been were it not for her. We learned to love and forgive and not be defined by adversity. She taught us to love books, and art, and she taught us to create happiness in simple things. And that sometimes that happiness could be found in paper snowflakes and popcorn Christmas tree garland if you looked for it there. She was funny, and witty, tenacious, a fiercely loyal friend, a protector, ironically optimistic, and always able to find even the smallest spark of good in anyone. She shaped us into the people we were to become; we took the tools she gave us and carved out the rest of details. She was preceded in death by her parents Buddy and Philomene Hughes, a sister Mary Hughes, and brother Raymond Hughes. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Hughes, CSJ; her son, Richmond Rushing, and daughters Kerrie Caruso, Donna Holden, Lisa Toups and Jessica Burt, her sons and daughter-in-law; 11 grandchildren l, and 4 great grandchildren. Per her wishes, her remains were donated to a medical research program. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 3PM to 7PM, at Ourso Funeral Home, in Gonzales. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Baton Rouge General Hematology Oncology Clinic, 8595 Picardy Ave, Ste 400, BR, LA.

