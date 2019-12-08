Carolyn Irene Mapes Taylor of Colyell passed to her eternal reward Dec. 6, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. She was born Jan. 1, 1947 in Alexandria, La., to the late Thomas and Alice Mapes of Zenora, La., who moved their family to Central, La., while Carolyn was a small child. She went to Central High School. She married Hulon Wayne Taylor of Colyell on May 5, 1962, remaining devoted to one another for 58 years, as they raised four children and numerous grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tommy Mapes and Joey Mapes, sister Jackie Smith and nieces Brenda Severio and Rhonda Mapes. She is survived by her husband and children, Tim Taylor (wife Rhonda), Greg Taylor (wife Darlene), Kaylyn Andrews (husband Donovan), and Michelle Sanders (husband Christian); "third son" Vertis "Bubba" Crowder; sisters Madge Simeon and Liz May; brother-in-law John Smith and wife Margaret; special sister-in-law Sharon Taylor; grandchildren Jolie Smith (husband Justin), Cade Taylor (wife Brittany), Laci Hill (husband Daniel), Jennifer Sims (husband Andrew), Justin Andrews (wife Brandi), Jared Taylor (wife Emily), Jordan Andrews (wife Megan), Michael Taylor (wife Camila), Loren Andrus (husband Brock), Jaron Nick Andrews (Raven), and Sydney Sanders; and great grandchildren Braleigh, Trent and Tayia Wheat; Cowen and Kahne Lawless; Mason and Madison Hill; Ashlyn Sims; Presley and Sawyer Taylor; Catherine and EmmaGrace Taylor; Jase, Parker and Kaeden Andrews; Ellie Blake Andrews; Landry Smith; Tanner Andrus; and Addie Stewart. She was looking forward to meeting her great grandchild Spencer Kate Andrus and a great, great grandchild who is scheduled to arrive in a few months. Visitation will be held at Unity Prayer Center at 28145 S. Frost Road in Livingston on Monday (Dec. 9) from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday (Dec. 10) from 9-11 a.m. with a celebration of life ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. The service will be led by her brother-in-law Rev. Val Taylor and nephews Rev. Bryan Taylor and Jeff Taylor. Burial will be held at Colyell Community Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be grandsons Cade Taylor, Justin Andrews, Jared Taylor, Jordan Andrews, Michael Taylor and Jaron Nick Andrews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Smith, Daniel Hill, Justin Smith and Brock Andrus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019