Carolyn J. 'Peanut' Hidalgo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. 'Peanut' Hidalgo.
Service Information
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Obituary
Carolyn J. "Peanut" Hidalgo, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 4:00 a.m. A resident of Geismar, LA and native of Morgan City, LA. She was retired from Jefferson Parish government. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Serenity Oaks Memorial Park, Prairieville, LA. Survived by her husband, Lynn M. Landry; daughter, Carly Matherne; sons, Curt D. Matherne and Marc D. Matherne; sister, Laura Hidalgo; brothers, Kenneth Hidalgo and Robbie Hidalgo; and four grandchildren, Camden Matherne, Caylen Harms, Marli Matherne, and Hayden Harms. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margie Hidalgo. She was a Christian. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington's Disease of America at www.hdsa.org. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
