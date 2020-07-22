1/
Carolyn Jane Schriber Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jane Schriber Lee, 84, passed away July 19, 2020. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1953 and resided in Central, LA. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and an active member at Zoar Baptist Church. Carolyn was a beloved wife and mother of three daughters. In addition to her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Lee, she is survived by daughters, Sharon Baker, Donna Brown, Bobbi DeBlieux; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Special thanks to Bro. Glen Miers, who officiated graveside services July 22. Donations can be sent in memoriam to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved