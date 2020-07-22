Carolyn Jane Schriber Lee, 84, passed away July 19, 2020. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1953 and resided in Central, LA. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and an active member at Zoar Baptist Church. Carolyn was a beloved wife and mother of three daughters. In addition to her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Lee, she is survived by daughters, Sharon Baker, Donna Brown, Bobbi DeBlieux; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Special thanks to Bro. Glen Miers, who officiated graveside services July 22. Donations can be sent in memoriam to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.