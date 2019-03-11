Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carolyn "Carol" Joan Henderson, age 85 of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Slidell Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on Wednesday, August 30, 1933, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Dudley and Hazel King Brumfield. Carol enjoyed life and loved reading, genealogy, feeding the birds (especially hummingbirds), gardening, and boating, but she especially loved spending time with her grandkids, great grandkids and family. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Roy Robertson Henderson, Jr., her daughter, Anita Henderson, her sons, Ronny Henderson and his wife Cindy, Roy "Rick" Robertson Henderson III and his wife Susan and Kevin Ray Henderson, Sr. and his wife Donna, her grandchildren, Scott Henderson and his wife Kaylin, Justin Henderson and his fiancé Baleigh, Amy Shaw and her husband Gavin, Jessica Berthelot, Kevin Henderson, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Bradley Henderson and his wife Debby and Danielle Henderson, her great grandchildren, Josie Berthelot, Tucker Berthelot, Joseph Shaw, Ruby Shaw, Avery Shaw, Kaylee Henderson, Ella Grace Henderson and Emmitt Henderson, her sisters, Eva Timbrook and Peggy Hudson and her husband Charlie, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Hazel King Brumfield, her great granddaughter, Rylee Grace Henderson, her sister, Winnie Nell Querbes and her brother, James Paul Brumfield. A Memorial Visitation for Carol will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at The Mission Church in Hammond. A memorial Service Celebrating Carol's Life will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 am in the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond.

2000 N Morrison Blvd

Hammond , LA 70401

