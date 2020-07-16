1/1
Carolyn Kile Smith
Carolyn Kile Smith, a resident of Denham Springs for over 50 years, died July 14 at her daughters home in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana on Saturday, July 18, 8-10 am; funeral immediately following. Burial at Evergreen Memorial. Carolyn is survived by her sons Roger Smith and Pamela Brewer, Michael Smith and his wife Terry Smith, James Dillard Smith, Jr., and one daughter Renee Smith Bridges and husband Mark Bridges, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father KC Kile, mother Mary Kile, husband James Dillard Smith, Sr., son Rickey Kimble, granddaughter Krissi Smith. Brothers John Kile, Kenneth Kile, Jerry Kile and sister Patsy Kile Rankin. The family would like to thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Dr. Charlie Daniel of St. Francisville and Dr. Brian Bienvenue of Mary Bird Perkins.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
