Carolyn K. King, 84, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was born on May 5, 1935 in Alexandria, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl D. Murray; son-in-law, John David Murray; grandson, Will James Smalling; son, Richard William Dendy (Jeanine Cecil Dendy); and grandchildren, Tracy Collene Dendy, James Gavin Dendy (Olivia Meghan Dendy); and great-grandson Augustus Cecil Dendy. We will remember her laughter and her sense of humor. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, 2019