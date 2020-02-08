Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Lefeaux. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Rosary 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Blessed in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his faithful ones." (Ps. 116.) Carolyn L. Lefeaux peacefully entered eternal life in the course of her 90th year, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 5:42a.m. She was born to Lawrence Ivy Lefeaux, Sr. and Amelie Caillouet, on June 2, 1929, in Port Allen, LA, the ninth of nine children. She was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters: Gladys Lefeaux; Annie "Tee" Lefeaux Newman; Andrew Lefeaux; L.I. "Bubber" Lefeaux; William G. "Tuddy" Lefeaux; Georgia Lee Lefeaux Conrad; Joseph W. Lefeaux; and Catherine Lefeaux Walsh. Carolyn was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Holy Family Church. For many years, she devoted herself to her family business, Lefeaux Furniture Store, and she was a longtime associate with Goudchaux's / Maison Blanche. Carolyn was a wonderful, loving aunt who doted on her nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her very much. Always an optimistic and charismatic lady, Carolyn made friends wherever she went. Her Memorial Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Miles Walsh. The recitation of the Rosary will precede Mass at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9:30-10:30 a.m. A special thanks goes to the staff of Old Jefferson Community Care, especially Linda, R.N., and the staff at Pinnacle Hospice, especially Amanda, R.N. (Instead of flowers, please consider visiting old friends and the elderly.) "May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the Mercy of God rest in peace. Amen."

