Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories." Carolyn Lorain Taylor Olinde gained her angel wings on January 21, 2020 at 5:15 am, returning home to be with her beloved parents and sister at the age of 71. She was born in East Baton Rouge Parish on October 8, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 48 years, Riley "Boo" Shelby Olinde, Jr., who cared for her lovingly through her brave fight with dementia and Alzheimer's. She is survived by her children, Vicki Olinde Spillman (husband Derrick Spillman) and Joseph Richard Olinde (wife Amanda Olinde); sister Becky Taylor Wesley (husband Dale Wesley); 6 grandchildren, Austin Spillman, Bailey Spillman, Avery Olinde, Zoe Olinde, Taylor Olinde, and Isabelle Olinde; and 1 great-granddaughter, Sage Violet Spillman; and numerous other family and friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Richard Taylor and Edith Weber Taylor; and her sister, Edith Lynn Taylor. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 11 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Richard Olinde, Taylor Olinde, Derrick Spillman, Austin Spillman, Bailey Spillman and Dale Wesley. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories." Carolyn Lorain Taylor Olinde gained her angel wings on January 21, 2020 at 5:15 am, returning home to be with her beloved parents and sister at the age of 71. She was born in East Baton Rouge Parish on October 8, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 48 years, Riley "Boo" Shelby Olinde, Jr., who cared for her lovingly through her brave fight with dementia and Alzheimer's. She is survived by her children, Vicki Olinde Spillman (husband Derrick Spillman) and Joseph Richard Olinde (wife Amanda Olinde); sister Becky Taylor Wesley (husband Dale Wesley); 6 grandchildren, Austin Spillman, Bailey Spillman, Avery Olinde, Zoe Olinde, Taylor Olinde, and Isabelle Olinde; and 1 great-granddaughter, Sage Violet Spillman; and numerous other family and friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Richard Taylor and Edith Weber Taylor; and her sister, Edith Lynn Taylor. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 11 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Richard Olinde, Taylor Olinde, Derrick Spillman, Austin Spillman, Bailey Spillman and Dale Wesley. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close