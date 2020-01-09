A longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Carolyn McCarty Crawford, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was 73. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 8:30am until service at 10am in the Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 2:30pm at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, LA. Carolyn is survived by four sons: Douglas Dean Crawford, Anthony Leal Crawford, Todd Hart, and Terry G. "Skipper" Crawford, Jr.; one daughter, Tammy Lynn Neames; 3 brothers: Davis E. McCarty, Joseph L. McCarty and wife Sue, and Joseph N. McCarty; and 2 sisters: Margaret M. Slayton and Dollie M. Stephens and husband Tracy. She is also survived by nieces, Doris E. LaCaze and Samantha S. Slayton; family friend, Mike Flowers; 4 grandchildren; numerous other family members; and her beloved dog, Ginger. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Terry G. Crawford, Sr.; father and mother, Joseph E. and Flora T. McCarty; and sisters: Miriam E. McCarty, Marjorie Comella, Josephine LaCaze, and LaMerle Arnold. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. May she rest in peace.