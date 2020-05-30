Carolyn McElveen Roy passed peacefully on the evening of May 27, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was born November 22, 1938 in Magnolia, Mississippi to John Albert McElveen and Norma Lea Dickinson. She married C. B. (Clement B.) Roy, Jr. and they just celebrated 56 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, C. B. (Bert) Roy, and mother-in-law, Sally Roy. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and her loving and devoted son, Russell Dale Roy. She will also be missed by her grand-dog, Lucky. She is survived by brother-in-law, Paul Roy and sisters-in-law, Amanda Short (Harry) and Theresa Stevens (Randy); nephews Kevin Short (Lisa), Laura Barker (Ben), Bryan Chemin (Tracie) and Brandon Johnson (Brittany). Her memory will also be etched in the thoughts of her many great-nephews and great-nieces. The family are all so grateful for her love and heartfelt cards received on special occasions.Special thanks to all who cared for her in the last several months. A visitation and service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm. Rev. Mike Clark, pastor of Tunica United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral and graveside services. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Russ Roy, Harry Short, Randy Stevens, Bryan Chemin, Kevin Short and Brandon Johnson.

