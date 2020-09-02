Carolyn McFadden entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. She was 67 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a 1970 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and attended Southern University. Carolyn was married to Carl McFadden, Sr. and to this union were blessed with five beautiful children. She was a Special Education Paraprofessional with Baker Public School System and EBR Parish School System for 26 years. Carolyn enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, and calligraphy. Her laughter and smile will be missed. Carolyn is survived by her children, Toisha McFadden, Carl McFadden, Jr., Chad (Anuli) McFadden, Chandler McFadden, and Christopher McFadden; grandchildren, Raven, Aleyah, Carter, Chase, Collin, Connor, and Chad Jr.; sister, Glenda (Darryl) Green; brother, Reginald (Frances) Farlow, Sr.; nephews, Trevor, Deshawn, Devin, Reginald Jr., and Randall, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl McFadden, Sr.; mother, Lucille Dixon; brother, Robert Dixon. Visitation at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Thursday, Sept. 3 from 9-11 am. Private family Celebration of Life following at 11 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

