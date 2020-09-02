1/1
Carolyn McFadden
1952 - 2020
Carolyn McFadden entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. She was 67 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a 1970 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and attended Southern University. Carolyn was married to Carl McFadden, Sr. and to this union were blessed with five beautiful children. She was a Special Education Paraprofessional with Baker Public School System and EBR Parish School System for 26 years. Carolyn enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, and calligraphy. Her laughter and smile will be missed. Carolyn is survived by her children, Toisha McFadden, Carl McFadden, Jr., Chad (Anuli) McFadden, Chandler McFadden, and Christopher McFadden; grandchildren, Raven, Aleyah, Carter, Chase, Collin, Connor, and Chad Jr.; sister, Glenda (Darryl) Green; brother, Reginald (Frances) Farlow, Sr.; nephews, Trevor, Deshawn, Devin, Reginald Jr., and Randall, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl McFadden, Sr.; mother, Lucille Dixon; brother, Robert Dixon. Visitation at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Thursday, Sept. 3 from 9-11 am. Private family Celebration of Life following at 11 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Charles Mackey Funeral Home
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Charles Mackey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 2, 2020
To the family of Mrs. Carolyn McFadden you have my Condolences. She will be missed as a Good Neighbor and friend.
Beverly Jefferson
Neighbor
