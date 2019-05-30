Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn McNabb Bates. View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn McNabb Bates, 77, left this earth to be with her Lord on May 29, 2019. Born December 14, 1941, she was a lifetime resident of Kentwood, Louisiana and a graduate of Greensburg High School, class of 1959. She married her husband, Fernie Lamar Bates on November 27, 1962, and has been married to him for 57 years. She retired from East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, La after 25 years of employment. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. Listening to gospel music was one of her favorite pastimes. There was no doubt that she loved her family and she loved her Lord. Preceded in death by her parents, JB and Mittie Alford McNabb; brother, Gerald McNabb; twin sister, Katherine McNabb; and nephew, Mark McGregor. She is survived by her husband, Fernie Lamar Bates; two sons, Timothy, wife Laura, and Johnny, fiancé Maria; three grandchildren, Barrett (Becky), Lance (Kortnie), and Chelsea; four great grandchildren, Alyvia, John David, Kynlie, and Rylee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be at New Zion Baptist Church, 3841 Highway 38, Kentwood, La. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, from 6:00PM until 10:00PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 1, from 8:00AM until Religious Services at 11:00AM with Brother Leroy McElveen officiating. Burial will follow at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks to special caregiver, Schnell Pounds. We would also like to thank Camelot Community Care and North Oaks Medical Center for their outstanding care as well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New Zion Baptist Church cemetery fund. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019

